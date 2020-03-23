Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Following the admission by Governor Mohammed Bala of Bauchi State that he is in self-isolation after coming in contact with former vice president, Atiku Abubakar’s son who tested positive for COVID-19, there has been anxiety in the Presidential Villa.

Mohammed had last week Wednesday night attended the Nigeria Governors’ Forum meeting presided over by Kayode Feyemi of Ekiti State which lasted till almost midnight.

At the meeting where several governors, deputy governors, Directo-General of NGF, Asishana Okauru; NGF’s Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo among other staff of the body.

The Bauchi governor was also at the breakfast meeting last week Thursday which the governors had with the World Bank at Fraser Suites, located in the Central Business District Abuja.

He was also present at the National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Findings reveal that members of the council had started to express apprehension over their interaction with the governor.

Osinbajo had called off the commissioning of National Traffic Radio, which he was scheduled to undertake on Monday.

Even though the office of the vice president gave no reason for the sudden cancellation of the commissioning, it was said to be connected with the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The former vice resident had tweeted on Sunday night that his son had tested positive for COVID-19 and asked for prayers for his full recovery.

“My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real.” he tweeted.