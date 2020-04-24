PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State says the ban of the almajiri system in the state is not against Islamic learning or scholarship which would be encouraged by his administration.

“Such learning must however be structured with classroom and adequate provision of accommodation facilities, and feeding,” the governor, in a state wide broadcast on Thursday, said.

He said the ban on almajiri system, was as one of the measures by his Government to curtail the spread of CoronaVirus, and does not affect established Islamiyya schools in the state.

“The almajiri system which operates through the congregation of hundreds of children who beg by the day and cluster in large numbers at night may accelerate the spread of CoronaVirus,’ he said.

He explained that the ban on almajiri system was an agreement by the 19 Northern Governors in the region.

“As I address you , Kaduna and Kano States are in the process of evacuating almajiris of Bauchi State origin back to us. We will receive them and accommodate them at the NYSC camp in Wailo, identify their parents and guardians an reunite them accordingly,” the governor said.

Mohammed said his administration has set in motion a process that will ensure the repatriation of almajiris of other states in the state back to their states of origin.