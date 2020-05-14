PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has lamented that the pandemic of the novel CoronaVirus was taking a huge toll economic fortunes of the state.

Mohammed made the observation when he received the report of the Committee for Economic Recovery and Sustainability, headed by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Aminu Gamawa, at Banquet Hall o Government House, Bauchi, on Thursday.

The governor said the situation of the state was pathetic as it depends soley on monthly federal allocation hence the need for diversification of the revenue base of the state.

He promised to look into all the recommendations of the committee with a view to set up an implemention machinery.

Mohammed commended members of the committee composed of MDAs, representatives of labour unions, markets, Commerce and Industry, among others for the good work.

According to him, one of the reasons for setting up the committee was to reduce costs and cut waste, assuring that the administration was committed to taking relevant measures recommended by the report to curtail the negative impact of the pandemic on the economy of the state.

“They have given us recommendations on how to cut costs and generate revenue for the state,” adding that based on the report of the committee to review the 2020 budget, “we will bring the budget on board and look on it wholistically”

Earlier, Gamawa noted that the committee agreed that CoronaVirus was not only a health issue but it has had global economic impact that hurt many economies hance the committee was set up by the state Governor in order to strengthen the economic of the state.

Gamawa said that to committee looked at the revenue machinery of the state and federal areas where the administration can reduce spending and increase revenue of the state.

“The lockdown has had devastating impacts on the world economy and the economy of Bauchi State and Bauchi needs to take proactive measures,” he said.