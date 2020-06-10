PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has warned that he would not

hesitate to lock down Bauchi town again, if the new wave of infections

of Corona virus that hit the state did not abate.

Mohammed gave the warning on Wednesday, while giving an update on

COVID-19 at Banquet Hall of Government House.

He expressed frustration against the backdrop of 69 new cases recorded

on Tuesday, even as one medical health personnel was confirmed killed

by the disease.

“There is no need pretending that this thing is not there. We as

leaders must come out and face the challenges. COVID 19 is everywhere

in Nigeria and it is here in Bauchi,” he said

“I want the people of Bauchi to bear with me. I would have locked up

Bauchi town today (Wednesday) but because I am a realist, and what is

happening is not as a result of community infection, it is because of

importation.

“I am telling you in the next three or four days, if I find any reason

that this matter is worthy we are going to lock Bauchi town and we

will do it with all sense of responsibility and humility. We cannot

allow this to continue,” he said.

The governor was unhappy that “Some of our places of worship,

especially the mosques, are the epicenter of infection and nobody is

doing anything.

“We agreed when we unlocked that people will really bring in something

on board in terms of sanitisers, in terms of handwashing and masks but

people are not doing it even in the markets.

“I am pleading with the people of Bauchi. We are bordered y seven

states, some of them are swore and in other to protect the people of

Bauchi, I may have to lock down Bauchi. So I am calling on our leaders

at various level to call on our people. This pandemic is real. We have

good medical personnel that are risking their lives. We have just

heard today one of our most respected medical personnel died because

he contracted this in the course of his professional duties”

He lamented that the state has become broke financially and appealed

to well-meaning individuals to come to the aid to the administration

to help fight the disease

“We are doing it by ourselves and I think the indigenes of Bauchi

State have to wake up. The state government is broke and we don’t have

money. We are managing scarce resources and this is going on and our

people are showing self-denial and impunity. We are concern. I have

been here for three months and I have not even gone to Jos managing

the situation. Look at the pattern: 35 is from Nigerian, Army. 10 is

from the correctional Services, 15 from the Index case of my Deputy

Governor, which makes it 60 out of the five that we have. We are still

conformable because we are aware , and conscious of what needs to be

done,” he said