PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has warned that he would not
hesitate to lock down Bauchi town again, if the new wave of infections
of Corona virus that hit the state did not abate.
Mohammed gave the warning on Wednesday, while giving an update on
COVID-19 at Banquet Hall of Government House.
He expressed frustration against the backdrop of 69 new cases recorded
on Tuesday, even as one medical health personnel was confirmed killed
by the disease.
“There is no need pretending that this thing is not there. We as
leaders must come out and face the challenges. COVID 19 is everywhere
in Nigeria and it is here in Bauchi,” he said
“I want the people of Bauchi to bear with me. I would have locked up
Bauchi town today (Wednesday) but because I am a realist, and what is
happening is not as a result of community infection, it is because of
importation.
“I am telling you in the next three or four days, if I find any reason
that this matter is worthy we are going to lock Bauchi town and we
will do it with all sense of responsibility and humility. We cannot
allow this to continue,” he said.
The governor was unhappy that “Some of our places of worship,
especially the mosques, are the epicenter of infection and nobody is
doing anything.
“We agreed when we unlocked that people will really bring in something
on board in terms of sanitisers, in terms of handwashing and masks but
people are not doing it even in the markets.
“I am pleading with the people of Bauchi. We are bordered y seven
states, some of them are swore and in other to protect the people of
Bauchi, I may have to lock down Bauchi. So I am calling on our leaders
at various level to call on our people. This pandemic is real. We have
good medical personnel that are risking their lives. We have just
heard today one of our most respected medical personnel died because
he contracted this in the course of his professional duties”
He lamented that the state has become broke financially and appealed
to well-meaning individuals to come to the aid to the administration
to help fight the disease
“We are doing it by ourselves and I think the indigenes of Bauchi
State have to wake up. The state government is broke and we don’t have
money. We are managing scarce resources and this is going on and our
people are showing self-denial and impunity. We are concern. I have
been here for three months and I have not even gone to Jos managing
the situation. Look at the pattern: 35 is from Nigerian, Army. 10 is
from the correctional Services, 15 from the Index case of my Deputy
Governor, which makes it 60 out of the five that we have. We are still
conformable because we are aware , and conscious of what needs to be
done,” he said
