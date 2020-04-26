PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Sen. Bala Mohammed has approved the constitution of a 66-member State palliative Committee to cushion the effects of the novel CoronaVirus in the State.

A.press release signed by the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Muktar Gidado, issued on Sunday, said the palliative Committee has the Emir of Bauchi Alh .(Dr.) Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu as Chairman.

Other members are drawn from the Political class, Religious bodies,, Business Community, seasoned administrators, Union Leaders and philanthropists among others.