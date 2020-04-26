PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI
Bauchi State Governor Sen. Bala Mohammed has approved the constitution of a 66-member State palliative Committee to cushion the effects of the novel CoronaVirus in the State.
A.press release signed by the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Muktar Gidado, issued on Sunday, said the palliative Committee has the Emir of Bauchi Alh .(Dr.) Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu as Chairman.
Other members are drawn from the Political class, Religious bodies,, Business Community, seasoned administrators, Union Leaders and philanthropists among others.
The terms of reference of the Committee, according to the release, include sourcing for assistance in kind and in cash from well-meaning members of the public, corporate organizations, government agencies and International Donors;
The committee is also charged with the distribution of all sourced palliative materials and money to the needy citizens of the State as fairly and equitably as possible a,it stated.
The Committee is also to discharge any responsibility as may be referred to it by the Governor, the Executive Governor, from time to time and submit periodic progress report to the Secretary to the State Government on a weekly basis, while final report after the State is declared free COVID-19, the release disclosed.
The release explained that the Committee will be inaugurated by Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed , on Monday April, 27, 2020 by 12:00 noon at the Command Guest House, Bauchi.
LIST OF MEMBERS OF BAUCHI PALLIATION COMMITTEE
1. HRH Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu (Emir of Bauchi) – Chairman
2. Alh . Hamza Koshe Akuyam , State Chairman, PDP – member
3. Hon. Muktar A. Suleiman (BAHA) – member
4. Ambassador Adamu Aliyu ( Walin Katagum ) – member
5. Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi – member
6. Senator Bala Kariya – member
7. Senator Adamu Ibrahim Gumba – member
8. Chief of Staff, Government House (COS) – member
9. Alhaji Sule Doguwa – member
10. Alhaji Garba Mohammed Noma ( Jarman Bauchi) – member
11. Dr. Maikanti Baru – member
12. Engr. Zubairu Yakubu – member
13. Alhaji Sani Shehu (Sanin Mallam ) – member
14. Alhaji Y. M. Shafa – member
15. Alhaji Abdullahi Caps – member
16. Hon. Comm. Min. of Religious Affairs & Social Welfare – member
17. Hon. Comm. Youth and Sports – member
18. Hon. Comm. Min. of Agric. & Rural Development – member
19. Hon. Comm. Min. for Local Govt. Affairs – member
20. Hon. Comm. Ministry of Women Affairs – member
21. Amina Mohammed Katagum , SA/SIP – member
22. Zainab A. D. Rufa’i , SA/Domestic NGOs/Comm. Dev. – member
23. Mrs. Hassana Arkila – member
24. Mallam Bala Baban Inna, Chief Imam Bauchi – member
25. CAN Chairman – member
26. State Secretary, JNI – member
27. Alhaji Bala Hadith – member
28. Alhaji Aminu Yapeco – member
29. Alhaji Tanko Yusuf Dutse – member
30. Brig. Gen. Marcus Kokko Yake ( Rtd ) – member
31. State Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations – member
32. Deputy Director, Department of State Services – member
33. State Deputy Commandant, Operations (NSCDC) – member
34. State Chairman, Danga Security & Patrol Nig. Ltd. – member
35. State Chairman, Vigilante Group of Nigeria – member
36. Ibrahim Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi (Re p. Tijjaniya ) – member
37. Mal. Abdulrahman Ibrahim Idris (Rep. Izala Gwallaga ) – member
38. Imam Mahmud Isa Duguri (Rep. JIBWIS B/Kura) – member
39. Mallam Garba Musa Bara – member
40. Mallam Mustapha Baba Ilela – member
41. Reverend Shuaibu Bel – member
42. Alh . Aliyu Yakubu Lame ( Sarkin Yakin Bauchi) – member
43. Alh . Adamu Abdulkadir Dahuwa ( Sarkin Gamawa ) – member
44. Alh . Alhassan Samaila Boyi ( Sarkin Warji ) – member
45. State Chairman, APC – member
46. State Chairman, PRP – member
47. State Chairman, NNPP – member
48. Representative of State Chamber of Commerce – member
49. Alh . Falalu Attah , PDP Coordinator, North – member
50. Alh . Lawal Darazo , PDP Coordinator, Central – member
51. Alh . Bala Maigoro , PDP Coordinator South – member
52. State Chairman, NUJ – member
53. PDP ALGON – member
54. Bala Saleh Chiroma ( Shugaban Matasa ) – member
55. PDP State Women Leader – member
56. State Chairman, NLC – member
57. State Chairman, TUC – member
58. State Chairman, JPSNC – member
59. State Chairman, Nigerian Union of Pensioners – member
60. State Chairman, Nigerian Legion – member
61. State Chairman, NURTW – member
62. State Chairman, Achaba / Keke – member
63. Mrs. Brisca Jarom – member
64. Mrs. Esther Ahmed – member
65. Khalid Barau Ningi – member
66. Permanent Secretary, Political, Secretary
