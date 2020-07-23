Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi state government has flagged off the distribution of 700, 000 facemasks and concluded plans to commence active community testing with a view to stop further spread of novel CoronaVirus.

Governor Bala Mohammed made this known while flagging-off the distribution of free face masks to various groups in the state on Thursday.

He said that the testing for COVID19 has commenced in three local governments of Bauchi, Kirfi and Bogoro.

Speaking at the Multi-purpose indoor sports hall, Mohammed who was represented by his deputy, Senator Baba Tela, assured that the present administration in the state would test a minimum of 100 people per day.

This, according to the Governor, is to ensure that the virus was not hidden in any part of the state.

He noted that the step was line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines of testing people to ensure that the virus is totally eradicated in communities for the state to be designated as COVID-19-free.

The 700,000 face masks would be distributed free by the state government to the most vulnerable members of the society.

Governor Mohammed said it was pertinent on the part of the government to take proactive measures towards curtailing further spread of the virus in the state.

He said measures such as prompt isolation of confirmed cases, active surveillance, contact tracing, risk Communications strategy and provision of 3 square meals to all isolated patients were taken to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“Let me say from the onset, the programme today was planned for the initial distribution of one million face masks. The challenges of space and logistics can only permit 700,000”, the governor said.

“The more we use these face masks, the less likelihood we will be in contracting the disease. Let me remind us all that, we are still under the grave threat of this disease.”

The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration towards providing qualitative healthcare services to the citizens of the state.

The governor said 48,300 out of the 700,000 face masks went to health workers, 21,000 to the traditional institution 8000 to the state’s commercial tricycles operators association whereas, artisans and traders association also got 8000 pieces.

Others he noted, include security agencies who got 31,500, National Union of Road Transport Workers, 5000 while teachers got the highest allocation of 52, 500 with correctional services having 4,300, among others.

In his vote of thanks, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu who doubles as Chairman of the State COVID-19 Palliative Committee commended the governor for procuring the face masks.

He said that the gesture will go a long way in encouraging its usage by the beneficiaries which will further minimise the spread of disease amongst the people.