Bauchi State has recorded one death of a High Risk Patient as the total number of cases of the novel CoronaVirus in the state has risen to 80, with 73 currently on admission in different isolation centres in state.

This was disclosed by Governor Bala Mohammed during an update on COVID19 on Wednesday.

He was in company with the Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Rapid Response Taskforce Committee on COVID19/Lassa Fever, Senator Baba Tella, and heads of different sub-committees including the state Commissioner of Police Phillip bMaku who is in charge of security an point of entry.

Governor Mohammed however did not confirm whether a former Secretary to the State Government, Shehu Illela died of CoronaVirus, only mentioning that one patient among High-Risk Patients has died, with 73 currenrly on admission and six discharged.

Illela who was appointed SSG by immediate past governor Mohammed Abubakar on August 27, 2015, is believed to have died of COVID19 on Monday while being rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital in Bauchi.

It was learnt that Illela, who took over as SSG from Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman who was appointed as the Emir of Misau in 2015, was first being treated at a private clinic in Bauchi before being referred to the Bayara Isolation Centre.

The SSG’s case got worse and was being taken to the ICU of the ATBUTH when.he gave up.

“It is clear from the briefing that we got that we have recorded one death of High Risk Patient who has not been taken into isolation, he has not been tested, the results is not back, ” Mohammed, who was fielding journalists questions, explained.

“Unfortunately he was one of the High-Level person in the society. A former SSG. He was virtually at home and he returned from Abuja and that he came on transit and died even before the investigation was concluded. That is why we don’t know whether to say this is our own case or the case of Abuja or case of seclusion. But there is one death that the result came back after he died,’ he said.