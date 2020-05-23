Burundi was the last African country to suspend all football competitions mid-April in the wake of the Covid-19, and now the first to resume the beautiful game following the clash between Musongati FC and Athletico Academie (3-3) on Thursday.

The country’s football federation president Reverien Ndikuriyo, who was in attendance at the Ingoma Stadium in the capital Gitega, said football “needs to resume in Africa as soon as possible for the sake of the sport’s development”.

The game drew hundreds of supporters who visibly ignored social distancing in accordance with health security rules.

Burundi happens to record some of the lowest cases of the Covid-19, with just 42 confirmed infections and one death.

However, local health experts believe the figures do not reflect the reality on the ground.

Tanzania, which halted it competitions on March 17, will resume early next month, according to reports.