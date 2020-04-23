Chinelo Obogo

A Boeing 747 British Airways (BA) flight yesterday (Wednesday) airlifted 289 more British passengers, from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, as part of the United Kingdom’s repatriation efforts over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plane departed at 15.16 hours with the passengers and 21 crew members, making it the fourth evacuation carried out by the UK government recently, with each passenger paying £490.50, according to information on its website.

On Saturday, April 18, a BA Boeing 747 airlifted 301 Britons from MMIA at 16.10 hours, while 242 were moved from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on the same day.

On Monday, April 20, a Boeing 747 British Airways (BA) flight BA9157 with registration number G-CIVO airlifted 213 Britons (including 22 crew members) .

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, stated that to be eligible for all flights, primary residence has to be in the UK and that they prioritised helping the most vulnerable and those who have an underlying medical condition placing them at greater risk of serious illness if they contact COVID-19.

“For these first few flights, we have been priotising vulnerable British citizens who are at risk of contracting COVID-19, the elderly, the disabled and those with children. There will be more flights coming to Lagos and I urge more people to book because the more people book, the better chances we have when we make a case to London for more flights,” Laing said.

On its website, the UK Mission said: “The UK government has facilitated special flights from Abuja and Lagos for British travellers to Nigeria to return to the UK.

“Special flights from Abuja and Lagos to London commenced on April 18. The flights cost £477.50 from Abuja and £490.50 from Lagos. All passengers must pay for their tickets to be eligible to take these flights, you must be normally resident in the UK. Your eligibility, including your UK address, will be checked before your tickets are issued.”