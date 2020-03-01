Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned Nigerians not to panic following the recent confirmation of a case of Covid-19 in Lagos.

According to him, panicking about the news of the first case of Covid-19 in the country would only cause undue alarm and do more harm than good.

Buhari said rather than panicking, Nigerians should instead strictly observe the advisories disseminated by the Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation (WHO), on the best way to prevent infection.

“This information is being broadcast in all available media by the Federal Ministry of Information,” he said.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said Buhari expressed sadness over the confirmed case in the country despite the ardent efforts of the government regarding preparedness and response measures put in place at the country’s borders and beyond.

President Buhari, however, commends the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies whose diligence and efficiency enabled the case to be detected, diagnosed and isolated quickly, even while swift measures were taken to identify and follow up on those with whom the index patient came into contact.

He also commended the responses of the Federal Ministry of Health and Governments of Lagos and Ogun states, as well as other relevant agencies that reported the incident and calls for vigilance on the part of all citizens and responsible government agencies.