From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said there is no going back on the compulsory COVID-19 vaccination directive.

He said he may be forced to impose another round of lockdown if citizens of the state failed to comply with the non-pharmaceutical rules so as to curtail the spread of the virus.

“Government owes a sacred duty to the populace to take all actions necessary to protect the health of the majority of the citizens and in this connection, an even greater quantity of vaccines is being secured for the use of the people of Edo State.”

He insisted that the wellbeing of his citizens remains sacred and he would not toy with it.

“We want to reiterate that our directives on vaccination stands. So, people who are planning social, religious, political or business events after the second week of September should ensure both themselves and their guests are not only vaccinated but possess vaccination cards as proof of vaccination, as anyone without this will not be granted access to crowded facilities.”

He said he has instructed his team of lawyers to vigorously pursue and challenge the High Court order sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, directing government to maintain the status quo on the compulsory vaccination.

