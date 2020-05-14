PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Azare has discharged 11 COVID-19 patients from its Isolation wards.

This was diclosed Dr Auwalu Saminu Jibrin, Chairman, Rapid Response Team on COVID-19 in FMC.

“The first set of patients comprising of 10 adults and one child have fulfilled both the clinical and laboratory criteria for discharge as their recent tests results return negative, he said.

Jibrin said that the patients will be followed up for a stipulated period of time as required after the discharge.

He encouraged members of the public who have symptoms of COVID-19 (such as cough, fever and shortness of breath) to come to the hospital and get tested.

He assured that those who tested positive will receive prompt treatment at any of the isolation wards.

He stated that a positive result is not a death sentence.

He appealed to members of the public to give correct information to healthcare personnel when they come to the hospital to seek medical care.

“Information on travel history (travelling abroad/very high risk area) or contact with a confirmed case should be disclosed, further tests can be done for the safety and wellbeing of all. Misinformation or withholding information regarding an epidemic can make the epidemic spread further,” he said.

The Management appealed to members of the general public to partner with the Hospital in its efforts towards continued improvement in healthcare delivery.