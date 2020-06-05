Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

Governor Yahaya Bello Friday morning lifted the total lockdown imposed on kabba bunu local government area of Kogi State over the index case recorded in kabba town.

The National centre for diseases control, NCDC had last week said the chief imam of kabba, Sheikh Abubukar and his son tested positive to the dreaded virus, a development that generated serious controversy between it and the state government.

The governor on Monday, however, announced a total lockdown for two weeks in the area to enable government curtail the spread of virus and carry out the testing.

Addressing newsmen on Friday the governor said the medical team which quickly swifted into action had carried out a comprehensive tests in the town including the family members of the victims and found out there was nothing.

He said all the samples conducted came out negative and stressed that there was therefore no need to continue to suffer the people through lockdown since the disease did not exist in the place.

While condemning the NCDC for causing serious stirs in the state over its purported index case, he urged the organisation to be more professional in the discharge of their work and eschew politics.

The governor, therefore, called on the people to immediately come out of the lockdown and e gage in their lawful businesses