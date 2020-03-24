Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the constitution of the State Task Force for the Control of novel Covid19 ( Coronavirus) with immediate effect.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji, Babale Umar Yauri made this known in an official document,made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday night through Special Adviser to Governor on Media,Mallam Yahyah Sarki.

The statement indicated that the Commissioner for Health will serve as the Chairman of the Task Force while Permanent Secretaries Ministries of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Environment, lands and Housing, Information and Culture are members.

“Also on the Task Force are Permanent Secretaries, Special Services Department, Women Affairs and Social Development and Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital.

“Other members are representatives of World Health Organization (WHO), representative of State Council of Chiefs, Director, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Center Birnin Kebbi, Chairman,PHC Forum and Director Pharmaceutical Services”,.

Others members of the task force including ; the Executive Secretary State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, ALGON Chairman, Deputy State Epidemiologist, Head Case Management Pillar, Director, Public Health, Hayatu Bawa, Government House, Representatives of Police, DSS, Federal Roads Safety Commission while the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health is to serve as Secretary of the Task Force.

The Secretary to the State Government outlined terms of reference of the committee, as ensuring and circulating awareness among the people of Kebbi State on physical hygiene and environmental cleanliness, strengthen the State Rapid Response Strategy, enhance surveillance system in detecting suspected cases and ensuring proper compliance with standard case definition of (Covid 19).

“The Task Force also has the responsibility of ensuring collaboration and partnership with National Task Force on Covid -19, monitoring and supervising the activities of all pillars of infectious disease prevention and intensify screening at all Air and Land borders as well as report to the Governor of Kebbi State regularly”.