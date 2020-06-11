Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin and Paul Orude, BAUCHI

Kwara State yesterday lost another COVID-19 patient, the second casualty since the pandemic broke out in the state.

A statement by the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 said the patient was a 50-year-old female with serious underlying medical conditions.

“We regret to announce that the patient did not make it despite the efforts of the medical personnel to save her. Our heartfelt condolences go to her family. We stand by them at this trying time, and restate the need for everyone to keep safe by adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols,” the statement said.

It also announced the discharge of 18 patients who have twice tested negative to COVID-19 in the course of their treatment.

“Despite the sad occurrence on Tuesday, the government is consoled by the recovery and discharge of 18 other patients. The government commends all the frontline workers who are making so much sacrifice to ensure we win this war,” it added.

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Baba Tela, who tested positive for COVID-19 eight days ago, has now tested negative for the virus.

This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, yesterday, during an update of Coronavirus at Banquet Hall, Governmemt House.

Mohammed said Tella, who is the Chairman of the state Rapid Response Team on Coronavirus and Lassa Fever, has since been discharged after being certified negative.

Regardless, Governor Bala Mohammed, warned that he would not hesitate to lock down Bauchi town again, if the new wave of infections of Coronavirus that hit the state did not abate.

Mohammed gave the warning while giving an update on COVID-19 at Banquet Hall of Government House.

He expressed frustration against the backdrop of 69 new cases recorded on Tuesday, even as one medical health personnel was confirmed killed by the disease.

“There is no need pretending that this thing is not there. We as leaders must come out and face the challenges. COVID-19 is everywhere in Nigeria and it is here in Bauchi,” he said

“I want the people of Bauchi to bear with me. I would have locked up Bauchi town today (Wednesday) but because I am a realist, and what is happening is not as a result of community infection, it is because of importation. I am telling you in the next three or four days, if I find any reason that this matter is worthy we are going to lock Bauchi town and we will do it with all sense of responsibility and humility. We cannot allow this to continue,” he said.