Moshood Adebayo

THE Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) has launched a tele-medical line in a bid to support the National Commission on Disease Control (NCDC) in its drive to reach out to those that have contracted COVID-19.

The project named the “MMF Medassist COVID-19 Partner Line” is part of efforts to provide access to relevant and necessary medical advice, medical and mental health support for those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 across the 36 states of the country.

Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Mrs. Aisha Muhammed Oyebode, in a statement, lamented the Coronavirus scourge and appealed to all to lend helping hands in the fight against it by governments and other stakeholders.

She recalled that recently Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed that many patients who tested positive for the virus refused to go to isolation centres and preferred to self-medicate/treatment.

“About 75 per cent of those infected refused to present themselves for admission at Isolation Centres in Lagos State alone by this development, therefore, making it imperative for MMF to come up with this support,”she said.

The MMF is a non-profit organisation, founded on the ideals of the late Gen. Murtala Muhammed, former Head of State of Nigeria (1975-76). It is dedicated to improving the quality of life of Africans.