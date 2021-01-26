An Urukpota Mobile Court in Benin on Tuesday sentenced 32 persons for violation of face masks imposed by the Edo government in its fight against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

This was part of the state government’s strategy to curtail the spread of the Corona virus in the state.

The Prosecuting counsel, Mr Orubosa Okubor said that the 32 persons where apprehended within Benin metropolis and they pleaded liable to the offence

Presiding Chief Magistrate, Mr. Rusberth Imafidon, directed the convicts to carry out community services in line with the Correctional Centre of Non custodian regulation.

The punishment include clearing drains, shrubs, picking of trash, compulsory community sensitisation, grass cutting among others

The Chief Magistrate noted that the offenders would be punished for three hours for one day as non custodial community service.

He however did not give option of fine to serve as deterrent to other violators

The Correctional officers would handle the offenders during the punishment period.