Chinelo Obogo

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said that effective from 00:01 hours on Saturday 21st March, 2020, the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano (DNKN), Akanu lbiam International Airport, Enugu (DNEN) and Port-Harcourt International Airport Omagwa (DNPO) will be closed to all International flights.

This is just as the regulatory agency has said only the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (DNAA) and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos (DNMM) will be opened to international flights irrespective of the type of operation.

The move is a fallout of Federal Government of Nigeria’s restriction of entry for travelers from the following thirteen (13) countries including China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and United States of America as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic currently sweeping the globe.

The clarification emanating from the Office of the Director General, Captain Musa Nuhu with Ref: NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/103 to all operators both Foreign and local dated 19th March, 2020 and titled: Clarification on Flight Restriction into Nigeria due To Covid-19 Pandemic directed all operators are directed to comply with these restrictions.

The letter read in part,” All Persons arriving into Nigeria who might have visited these (13 Restricted) Countries, fifteen days prior to such arrival, will be subjected to supervised self-isolation and testing for 14 days.

“The travel restrictions are applicable to all flight crew from the affected countries.

“All operators wishing to operate/fly into Nigeria are required to operate with two (2) sets of flight crew (augmented crew); one set to operate into Nigeria and the other set to operate out of Nigeria.

