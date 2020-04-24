Chinelo Obogo

A Non Governmental Organiation, David Folarami Foundation, has donated food items to indident residents of Lagos, to help cushion the effect of the restriction on movement over the Coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation distributed food items at the Isheri Oshun community in Ejigbo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

Its founder, David Folarami, said his foundation decided to undertake the project to help in ensuring that the vulnerable, elderly and less privileged are taken care of.

“Our foundation takes care delinquents with severe cases of drug abuse, also we reach out to the needy and homeless by providing in the way that we can. In this pandemic period, a lot of businesses are having financial difficulty and a lot of people are hungry and need something to eat and that is why we came up with this pet project by providing food for them.

“This is the first time we are doing something of this sort and we hope to do more. The palliatives that the Federal and State governments are giving aren’t getting to the right people and something should be done about it.

“We also advise that the lockdown shouldn’t be extended. It should be relaxed and measures ro continue social distancing should be introduced. There should also be more senstisation on the need to wear face masks and washing of the hands so that people can go out to fend for themselves.