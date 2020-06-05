PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

The Nigeria Hotel Association (NHA) has pleaded with the Federal Government to relax the inter-state ban saying it is negativity affecting the businesses in the industry.

President of the association, His Highness Eze Patrick C.Anyanwu, made the plea, in a press briefing held at Zaranda Hotel, Bauchi, on Friday.

“I want to appreciate the Federal Government over its various measures put in place to ensure that the ConVid 19 pandemic is kept at a considerable low level,,” he said.

“Now that it has began to relax the various measures in order to allow the economy grow and reduce the hardship of the citizens. I still want to call on the Federal Government to please relax the inter-state travel ban without which the hotels cannot have any impact as 95 per cent of the hotel Customers come from different states”

Anyanwu stressed the request of the association’s financial palliative through the umbrella of Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTA ) as a special intervention.

‘”l want to use this opportunity to inform the Federal Government that the hospitality industry is very important in this country.

“We are accommodating your visitors coming into the country from all over the world. We are contributing immensely to the economy of the country and we are contributing to employment,” he said.

The NHA President explained that the hospitality and aviation sector has been badly hit and “only the palliative can.make us stand on our feet again,” he said.

He then thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the peace and stability being enjoyed in.the country and advised all.hotels to register under NHA so that that would understand the rules and regulations governing the industry.