PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

A Group, Christians Solidarity Movement for COVID19, has urged Christains to continue to pray to God to grant wisdom to political leaders of the country at all levels to tackle the novel CoronaVirus, rather than criticising all the time, especially in the area of peace, unity, and nation-building.

Addressing hundreds of Christian faithful on Thursday at Ecwa 3 Yelwa Lebra, in Bauchi, on behalf of a coalition of Christian groups during a one-day prayer and fasting for the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Chairman of the Movement, Pastor Zakka Magaji described prayer as one of the instruments the country needs to succeed, especially in fighting the novel Corona-Virus.

Magaji maintained that the Christian community in Bauchi State resolved to organise the intercessory prayers for God’s protection over the affairs of the state, especially in the areas of peace, unity under the leadership of Governor Bala Muhammed.

Pastor Magaji also used the forum to encourage citizens in the state to intensify prayer for Governor Mohammed in his efforts to reposition the state to a better standard.

Delivering his message, the Guest Speaker, Reverend Kumbe Grafford Gudor, charged Christians to redouble their efforts in prayers so as to overcome the current outbreak of Coronavirus and security threats in some parts of the country.

Taking his text from the Book of 2nd Chronicles 2:7, Gudor enjoined Christians to remain humble in their respective fields of endeavors and shun wickedness saying in so doing their prayers will be answered by God.

In his goodwill message on behalf of the Christians appointees in Mohammed’s administration, Engineer Sanga, who is the Executive Chairman, Budget Monitoring, Price intelligence and Public Procurement Unit (Due Process), commended the Christain Solidarity Movement for COVID19 for organising the prayer meeting, saying it is timely considering the efforts of the Governor in one year in office which cut across both human and physical development.

Sanga discribed Governor Mohammad as one of the best governors in the history of Bauchi State as he was passionately trying to restore the lost glory of the state in one year after spending 45 days in court before the Supreme Court in a final judgement against his opposition.

While commenting on the achievements of the governor in one year, Sanga said Mohammed has constructed and renovated several schools, hospitals, roads across the state irrespective of party, religious or ethnic differences.

He used the forum to called on the entire citizens of the State to rally round Governor Mohammed to succeed in his mandate.

The prayer meeting was attended by top government officials, past and present leaders, among who were are Reverend Shuiyibu Byal Provost ECWA Theological College Bayara, Reverend Nababa Jonathan, Elder Simon Balewa, Chairman of the State Christains Pilgrims Board, among others.

In their separate votes of thanks on behalf of participants, Balewa and Byal enjoined members of the public to unite in prayer for the common good of the state and congratulated the governor for doing well within one year.