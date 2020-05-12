PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

The Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Azare, in Bauchi State, Dr Abdullahi Ibrahim, has disclosed that six staff of the hospital have tested positive for the novel CoronaVirus.

Ibrahim, who disclosed this in an interview with Daily Sun correspondent in his office in Azare on Tuesday, said the development has led to a reduction of manpower in the hospital.

“Six of our staff have been infected with COVID19 and even yesterday (May 11) we have some who are on admission and awaiting their results apart from those that are positive,” he said.

The MD explained that there is currently community transmission of the virus in Azare, saying at least two non-clinical staff were infected as a result of this pattern of transmission.

“COVID19 sometimes does not present itself in the usual symptoms of fever or cough but can come with the ailments of the patient,” he said.

Dr Ibrahim said the management of the hospital under his leadership has encouraged staff to adopt universal precautions while carrying out their duties to prevent more staff from being infected with the disease..

“We have enough supply of PPE both from the State government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). We have hand gloves, hand side, and masks for all our staff to protect our staff from COVID19,” he said.

According to him, once a patient is suspected of COVID19, “we provide the necessary support to them to enable them recover”