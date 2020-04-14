Chinelo Obogo

The owner of the defunct Sosoliso airline, Mr. Victor Ikwuemesi, died Tuesday, April 14, in London, few days after he was diagnosed for Coronavirus.

A family source said that Ikwuemesi was admitted to an unnamed London hospital after a brief illness.

He later tested positive for COVID-19 in the result that was released yesterday. He was in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on oxygen since he arrived the London hospital.

“When the oxygen was removed for him to eat he couldn’t breath on his own, so they put him on a ventilator and he died shortly after,” the family source said.

Sosoliso was established in 1994 and began scheduled flights as a domestic airline in July 2000.

On December 10, 2005, at about 14:08 local time, a Sosoliso flight 1145 from Abuja crashed at Port Harcourt International Airport. The plane, a McDonnell Douglas DC-9-32 with 110 people on board, slammed into the ground and burst into flames. Immediately after the crash, seven survivors were recovered and taken to hospitals, but only two people survived.