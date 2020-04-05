The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has advised the Federal Government not to invite Chinese doctors to assist the country in combating Coronavirus pandemic.

Its President, Mr Quadri Olaleye and Secretary General, Mr Musa Lawal-Ozigi, gave the advice in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The union leaders said that the move to invite the Chinese doctors was unnecessary, saying that those in Nigeria were on top of the challenge.

“As an organisation, we sincerely appreciate the Chinese authority for releasing their doctors and some of their best hands in spite the catastrophic effect the virus had on their country recently.

“However, it is important to state that the minimal number of people infected and deaths recorded is a proof that Nigeria is not doing badly in the efforts to handle the situation.

“Truly, the Chinese authorities have done well by not recording more cases in their country; it is novel and also shows their proactiveness and commitment to crises.

“That notwithstanding, we insist that we do not need them now; rather, we shall continue to adhere to precautions by health professionals to make the job easy,” they said.

The union president and secretary general also urged the Federal Government to look into the issue surrounding the 5G network and its effect on health of the citizens.

According to them, government should set up a committee of professionals to research on the development as it will help to address the fears of many people.

“There has been a hot debate about the connection between 5G network and Coronavirus pandemic.

”Although, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr Isa Ibrahim, in a statement said “no licence has been issued regarding 5G in Nigeria, yet it is a bit confusing.

“We must collectively work to ensure that the welfare, health and security of citizens are not taken for granted; we must be circumspect now, ” they said. (NAN)