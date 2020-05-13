PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

Bauchi state government says so far, there is no COVID-19 patient in the State hospitals Intensive Care Units (ICU)

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro announced this while briefing Government House correspondents on the efforts of the state government to curtail the spread of the virus.

Maigoro said no severe case of the virus was recorded in the state since the outbreak of coronovirus disease.

According to him, out of its 182 confirmed cases, 23 have been fully recovered and discharged from the novel disease.

He regretted that, while 164 patients are currently on treatment, the state also recorded eight new cases

“As at today, in Bauchi state we don’t have any COVID-19 patient in our intensive care units, and also we don’t have any severe cases of the virus.

“For COVID-19, you must wait for 14 days to see the level of condition of the patients whether they show any symptom of the virus or not,” he said..

The Commissioner, said with the review in the protocol on COVID-19 pandemic, the delay in accessing tests from Jos, Plateau state will be minimal.

“Immediately you get the first test result, you can discharge the patient, because the pattern in Nigeria, after a patient is tested negative for the first time, the second will also be negative.

” So far, we have not put any of our patient on ventilation since the outbreak of coronovirus disease in the state. “

He said transmission of coronovirus from mother to child based on studies is yet to be proven.

“COVID-19, is a novel disease, meaning, we are still studying it, transmission of coronovirus from mother to child which we called vertical transmission, up to now the studies has not proven,” he said