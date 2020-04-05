The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has called on members of the council to further sensitise their subjects on how to complement government effort to curtail the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The first-class traditional ruler gave the task in a statement he signed in Ilorin on Sunday.

According to him, continuous sensitisation of residents is necessary because of the rate at which the disease spread in some parts of the country.

The monarch said this was necessary in the interest of public health and safety of Nigerians regardless of religion, ethnic or social background.

The statement noted that the shutdow, would obviously cause a lot of discomfort particularly to the poor and vulnerable group in the society,

The monarch however commended the government and other philanthropists who are already taking steps to reduce hardship and support those affected or likely to be affected.

He urged all traditional rulers of all classes and grades in the state to work hard and support government efforts to protect citizens in this trying time.

Sulu-Gàmbàri also advised residents of the state to abide by all government orders in order to minimise the effect of the ongoing pandemic. (NAN)