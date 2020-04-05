The Kwara Government on Sunday began the distribution of various food items to vulnerable residents in all the 193 wards in the state to cushion the effect of lockdown policy to curb the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution of various food items had been concluded in all the 17 wards of ASA Local Government Area of the state.

Each of the beneficiaries got food items like five kilogrammes of Semovita, 10 kilogrammes of rice, vegetable oil, spaghetti, sugar and other assorted edibles.

Alhaji Bola Olojoku, the President of the Mekunnu Forum Agenda in Kwara and member of the State Committee in charge of distribution of palliatives, told NAN that cash is not among items being distributed now.

According to Olojoku, the target beneficiaries of the palliatives are widows, aged, physically challenged and artisans, among others.

He assured that the items were enough to go round the target beneficiaries in all the 195 wards of the state.

“The committee had completed the distribution in all the 17 wards of the ASA local government area and will move to the llorin West Local Government Area for the continuation of its assignment,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Imams who lead the five daily obligatory prayers in llorin, the Pastors of churches and various community leaders have begun the compilation of names of their followers expected to benefit from the palliatives.

The list of the proposed beneficiaries from lmams and Pastors were submitted to the ALANGUA (High Chiefs) for presentation to the state committee in charge of the distribution of palliatives.

The lmam of Onilu Mosque at Okoerin road, Ilorin, Uztaz Yusuf Ismael, told NAN that he had already submitted the list of his followers to Alagua Okoerin.

Mallam Amosa Uthman, a Youth Leader in Okoerin ward of llorin West Local Government Area who spoke in similar vein, also said all names of eligible youths had been compiled. (NAN)