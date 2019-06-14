Promasidor Nigeria Limited has partnered with Supa Strikas to reward consumers in its Cowbell Chocolate Get Up N Goal promo, with fabulous prizes to be won during this football season.

The Get Up N Goal promo which commenced on Monday, June 10 and will run till Friday, September 13, 2019, was launched by Cowbell Chocolate which has proprietary blend of Vitarich plus iron that enables active lifestyle suitable for children and young adults.

Supa Strikas is a football themed comic and cartoon television (TV) series that enjoys large following among kids and young adults across the country.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Anders Einarsson said the combination of an active lifestyle driven by Cowbell Chocolate and a football loving culture of kids and young adults has impacted positively on the brand since 2017 when the partnership with Supa Strikas started.

He said that this gives the brand exclusive rights to the Supa Strikas franchise, which is the comic book and cartoon TV series, and its assets in various packaging designs.

Einarsson stated that the promo is themed Get Up N Goal because kids and young adults need the required energy to go about their activities like Supa Strikas in football, hence the collaboration to reward the target groups through a nutritional brand that has the vitamins and minerals they need.

To participate in the promo, consumers are to collect nine 20g sachets of the Cowbell Chocolate Supa Strikas themed packaging, each having a unique character, submit them at any of the 190 redemption centres across the country and stand a chance of winning any of the amazing prizes on offer.