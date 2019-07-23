Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohhamed Adamu, has directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Michael Ogbizi, take over the investigation of the rape allegation by Mrs Busola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

The IGP has also called for a through investigation into the mode adopted by police operatives in serving invitation letters on Timi and Busola Dakolo last Saturday, to ascertain its conformity with police standard operating procedure and international best practices.

Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, who made this known in a statement said the IGP directed Ogbizi to take over the matter to ensure a speedy, thorough, fair and impartial investigation.

Mba said: “The DIG is also expected to take over the investigation of the complaint made by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo against the Dakolos in addition to providing a personal supervision to all facets of the investigation to ensure justice and fair-hearing to all the parties, with each case being treated purely on its merit.

“In the same vein, the IGP has directed that the procedure which the police operatives adopted in serving invitation letters on Timi and Busola Dakolo on Saturday, July 20, be subjected to rigorous and discreet scrutiny to ascertain its conformity with police standard operating procedure and international best practices.

“While enjoining the general public and the parties involved in the cases to remain calm and patient, the IGP assures of unalloyed police professionalism in the matter.”