The Senior Pastor, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has cancelled the annual programme of the church, “Seven Days of Glory”, as part of response to the allegations of rape and other sexual harassment against Busola Dakolo, the wife of popular Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo.

The pastor announced the decision to the congregation during an abridged Sunday service sermon that he jointly delivered with his wife, Modele Fatoyinbo, at the headquarters of the church in Abuja, on Sunday.

There are indications that his decision was to forestall any breakdown of law and order during the programme, and also avoid any form of embarrassment against the foreign dignitaries that are expected to attend the event.

During the sermon, he described himself as the best pastor in the world who enjoys the support and backing of God. Himself and his wife tried all they could to defend against the allegation of rape and other sexual harassment by Busola Dakolo.

He appealed to the church congregation to disregard the allegations, defend the church, and also orderly in their response to allegations against the pastor and the church.

He told them that the elders of the church are looking into the allegations against him and assured them that their verdict will reflect the truth.

Meanwhile, church members were strongly booed by the aggrieved protesters as they tried to move out of the church after the service. Counter protests however showed their support for the church and the accused pastor.