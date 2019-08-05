Exactly a month after he step down following a debilitating rape allegation, the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, returned to the pulpit of the Abuja-based church, yesterday.

His travail was sparked by the interview of one of his alleged victims, Busola, wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo, who alleged that the clergyman raped her in Ilorin, Kwara State when she was 16.

The flamboyant preacher nicknamed “Gucci Pastor” said he took the decision to take “a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church” after consulting with several spiritual leaders around the world and the leadership of COZA.

But when he returned yesterday, he delivered a sermon titled :‘Sudden victories’ in a packed church auditorium amidst cheers and intermittent screams from his congregants, which he focused on the books of 1st Timothy 6:12; Mark 4:35-37 and 1st Corinthians 10:13.

Dressed in a simple white kaftan, he said it was written in the Bible that Christians would always face persecution, but God would ensure that they are victorious.

“As a Christian, you must face opposition. If God, who is holy and faithful has enemies, you are sure going to have.”

The cleric said most times when faced with troubles, Christians have the tendency to call everyone except God for help.

He noted that the reason most Christians fail is that they address challenging circumstances on the surface, instead of addressing the root of the matter, which is the enemy and putting him in his place.

“In wrestling, any method can be used. When faced with challenging circumstances, pray, fast, decree, confess and prophesy God’s victory over your life. Most contrary situations around you are set up by the enemy to cripple your faith and keep you on a spot,” he preached.

He also prophesied that his parishioners would witness victory in the new month of August.