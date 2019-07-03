Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude, yesterday, said it will sanction any pastor who takes an undue advantage of his congregation.

Omobude, in a statement he personally signed in Benin, yesterday, said: “The PFN hereby warn Pentecostal pastors who feel they can live carelessly and take undue advantage of their congregants that PFN will not shield anyone who crosses the line.”

He said the PFN was saddened and disturbed by the allegations of criminal conduct and serial impropriety that have been made against the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

PFN, he said, is utterly shocked at the allegations, as the acts that have been alleged were not only criminal but antithetical to the tenets of Christianity and a violent breach of the trust that ought to exist between members of the congregation and a minister of the gospel.

He condemned the ignoble and bastardy conduct as alleged against Pastor Fatoyinbo.

“Our prayers, thoughts and support are with all those who have fallen victim as have been reported.

“PFN strongly believes in the pursuit of truth and will ensure that truth is unveiled in this whole matter and appropriate sanctions served.

“Fatoyinbo has not in the past subscribed to the PFN, they recognise that he is a Pentecostal pastor.PFN, however, call on all concerned while expressing their views over this sad issue, to be peaceful and have some respect for the kingdom,” he said.