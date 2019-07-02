Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Penticostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) will sanction any member minister who takes advantage of his congregants, PFN President Rev Dr Felix Omobude has said.

This was contained in a press statement signed by him and made available to the media in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The statement says that “The PFN, hereby, warns Pentecostal Pastors who feel they can live carelessly and take undue advantage of their congregants that PFN will not shield anyone who crosses the line.”

It indicated that the PFN was saddened and disturbed by the allegations of criminal conduct and serial impropriety that have been made against the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The press release noted that the PFN is utterly shocked at the allegations, as the acts that have been alleged are not only criminal in nature but antithetical to the tenets of Christianity and a violent breach of the trust that ought to exist between members of the congregation and a Minister of the Gospel.

The statement said it strongly condemned “this ignoble and bastardy conduct as alleged against Pastor Fatoyinbo. Our prayers, thoughts and support are with all those who have fallen victim as have been reported.”

It averred that the PFN strongly believes in “the pursuit of truth and will ensure that truth is unveiled in this whole matter and appropriate sanctions served.”

It stressed that although Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has not in the past subscribed to the PFN, the body recognises that he is a Pentecostal Pastor.

The PFN, however, called on all concerned while expressing their views over this sad issue to be peaceful and respect the Christian flock.