Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, has said that the presence of police operatives in the home of Timi Dakolo, on Saturday, was to present a formal letter of invitation to Busola Dakolo, and not to arrest her as it was being speculated in the social media.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba who made this known said the clarification had become necessary so as not a send a wrong signal that the police were dancing to the tone of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, whom Busola had accused of rape.

Mrs Dakolo, had alleged that Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion (COZA), raped her as a teenager while in his church in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The police clarification came after news broke that armed policemen invaded the home of the Dakolos, allegedly harassing and forcing them to sign a document from the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

The said document presented by the police operatives was said to have stated that the confession made by Busola Dakolo was targeted at tarnishing the image of Biodun Fatoyinbo, thus forcing the couple to raise an alarm which went viral on Twitter.

But in a swift reaction, the police said: “The Nigeria Police Force is confirming that its operatives today, 20th July, 2019 served official Invitation letters on Bisola and Timi Dakolo.

“The invitation is a sequel to an on-going police investigation touching on the wider and a highly-publicised case involving Bisola Dakolo, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and others. “It is important, however, to note that a police invitation letter is not synonymous with a warrant of arrest, and must not be construed to be one. Rather, it is a polite investigative tool used in eliciting information voluntarily from parties to aid police investigations.

“Members of the public should see it as a legitimate act in line with the constitutional mandate of the police, which among other things include the investigation of all complaints brought before them.