The police confirmed yesterday that they only served official invitation letters on Bisola and Timi Dakolo on Saturday and not a move to arrest or intimidate them.

In a statement, yesterday the police, however, said the letters served on the couple are not synonymous with a warrant of arrest and must not be construed to be one.

“It is a polite investigative tool used in eliciting information voluntarily from parties to aid police investigations,” it said.

This was after the singer alleged that “strange men with guns” stormed his home on Saturday, a move he described as an act of “institutionalised intimidation.”

However, the police urged members of the public to see it as a legitimate act in line with its constitutional mandate, which among other things, include the investigation of all complaints brought before it.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, also appealed for calm, reassuring Nigerians that the police under his watch will remain professional, impartial and unreservedly committed to the pursuit of justice in this case and all other cases before it.

Meanwhile, First lady, Aisha Buhari, has warned the IGP against intimidating Busola and Timi over the rape allegation against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA.

Her warning came after the police summoned the singer and his wife, over alleged falsehood, mischief, threat to life and criminal conspiracy.

Reacting to this on her verified Twitter account yesterday, Aisha called the attention of the IGP to a report of Timi and Busola being “arrested by the police.”