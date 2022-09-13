The Zamfara Commissioner of Police, Mr Kolo Yusuf, on Monday reiterated police commitment in partnering stakeholders to end banditry and other security challenges facing the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu.

“The State commissioner of police, Mr Kolo Yusuf visited Zamfara Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, DIG Mamman Tsafe Rtd, and State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

“Mr Yusuf reassures of the commitment of the police to sustain collaboration with all stakeholders in addressing security challenges bedeviling the state.

“Mr Kolo Yusuf reiterated the determination of the police to rid the state of criminals and restore lasting peace and security across the state.

He appreciated the existing synergy between the command and the state Ministry for Security and Home Affairs and other security agencies.

According to him, such encouragement would go a long way in boosting the morale of officers and men.

Responding, the Commissioner, DIG Mamman Tsafe, thanked the Police Commissioner for the visit and commended his efforts in tackling insecurity in the state.

Mamman Tsafe assured the state government of his determination to support security agencies to carry out their duties effectively.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police also visited the Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe at the State Command Headquarters, Gusau.

“Both Commissioner of Police and the Immigration Comptroller discussed extensively on matters relating to security of the state.

“They pledged to continue working together to improve the existing collaboration between the two agencies,” he explained. (NAN)