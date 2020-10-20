Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has appealed to community leaders, parents and guardians, as well as traditional and religious leaders to caution youths against violence.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the EndSARS protest was gradually becoming violent as protesters descended on some policemen attached to the command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) at Adekunle, Yaba.

“97 policemen, who are being conveyed to their various beats on routine relief duties across the state, came across the violent protesters, who started shouting, ‘No Police, No Police’ and stoning them.

“19 of the policemen are critically injured, while four police vehicles have been damaged.

“The policemen, who scampered for safety, have been rescued and rushed to the Police Clinic at Panti, Yaba, for medical attention.”

He condemned the attack and urged officers and men of the command to remain calm while they continue to manage the situation professionally.