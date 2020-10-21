Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has also directed Area Commanders and Divisional Police Oifficers to defend their stations.

Initially, he had warned that any policeman that fires a shot would be dismissed.

A DPO who spoke on the condition of anonymity said: “Blame the CP for the attack and looting of armouries. When we saw how police stations were attacked in Benin, we were expected to defend our stations, but the CP who wants to please our masters warned that we must not fire. The protesters are armed and how do we defend our stations? We all saw what happened to over 100 Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

“They have set Orile Police Station on fire. They have attacked Amukoko Division, Liami division. Right now, they are attacking Ago/Okota Police station while we watch as they destroy our stations.

“The annoying thing is that the CP has now made U-turn directing that we defend our stations. We don’t know the directives to follow.”