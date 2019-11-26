Mr Lawal Jimeta, newly deployed Police Commissioner to Edo on Monday undertook an on-the-spot assessment of checkpoints in some crime prone areas of the state.

Speaking to newsmen during the exercise, Jimeta said part of the essence of the inspection was to boost the morale of the officers on duty.

“We are also on this exercise to assess how our officers are faring, to see if they are doing the right thing,” he said.

The commissioner of police decried the overgrown bushes along the highway, saying “there is need to clear the bushes to ensure visibility”.

“Clearing the bushes will ensure visibility on both sides of the highway, it will also prevent criminals from using the bushes as hide-out to monitor road users,” he said.

Jimeta urged the Edo government to collaborate with the police to rid the highways of bushes in the interest of security and safety of the people.

He assured Edo people of the command’s commitment to tackle criminals to enable them go about their normal duties unmolested.

Some of the checkpoints visited during the exercise were those located in Ughiri, Ikpoba-Okha local government area, Adughaguan, in Uhunmwode, and Ugboyan/Ugoneki in Orhiomwon local government area.

Also inspected were police checkpoints at Evbuobanosa and Abudu, near the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Station in Orhiomwon local government area. (NAN)