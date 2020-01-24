The Commissioner of Police in Delta, Mohammed Inuwa, on Friday confirmed the death of two persons and many injured in a leadership tussle between factional groups in Agbarho Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

Inuwa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on phone: “It is true; it was a leadership tussle, one served for eight years and refused to step down.

“The other faction mobilised to force the man out of office, that led to the fight and two persons were killed.

“However, the arrow heads on both sides have been arrested,” Inuwa said.

NAN reports that the incident which happened on Wednesday has to do with the community leadership.

“One of the leaders has spent eight years ruling and refused to step down.

“He was approached by the other group to step down so that election can be conducted into executive positions, but he refused.

“Then, serious argument ensued between the two factions which led to sporadic gun shots.

“In the process, two persons were killed and some wounded.

“Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime,” a source who pleaded anonymity told NAN.

