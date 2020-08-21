Mr Bala Ciroma, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has commended operatives of the command over the arrest of the suspected killer of a Pharmacy Proprietor, Sunday Ike.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, Mr Anjuguri Manzah disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Manzah said the arrest of the suspect followed an ongoing investigation into the gruesome murder of the proprietor of Suncel Pharmacy, Gwarinpa.

He said the deceased who was also the Publicity Secretary of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), was murdered on June 19 at his shop in Abuja.

He said the suspect, 31, had, during police investigation, given details of how he shot the deceased during the robbery operation.

The PPRO said the suspect was arrested at his hideout in Suleja, Niger on Aug. 7 by operatives of the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

He said the suspect had also confessed to his involvement in some armed robbery operations around Gwarinpa and Gudu axis.