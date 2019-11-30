As a result of the threat by the police in Abia State to arrest the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu if he comes home for his mother’s burial, the family spokesman, Emma Kanu has appealed to the state Commissioner of police, Ene Okon to leave his elder brother alone.

In this interview with OKEY SAMPSON in Umuahia, the younger Kanu said the IPOB leader has not done anything wrong that could warrant his arrest, claiming that he (Nnamdi) has embarked on a voyage that will even liberate CP Okon himself.

Abia State Commissioner of Police said your brother, Nnamdi Kanu would be arrested if he comes home for your mother’s burial, what’s your reaction?

Arrest my brother for what offence? He should leave Nnamdi Kanu alone and go after the Fulani herdsmen who have been killing people in Abia State and elsewhere. What has he (CP) done about the Fulani herdsmen and the rest of it? And what is Nnamdi Kanu’s crime to him?

If one may ask, is the IPOB leader actually coming home for the burial?

We’ve not finalized on that.

The CP said Kanu’s crime is that he was declared wanted by the court.What’s your take on that?

Please ask the commissioner of police how many Fulani herdsmen he arrested and taken to court. Also ask him, how many people who have killed people in this country in the name of Islam has he arrested and taken to court; how much more a man who has done nothing wrong. If CP Okon does not know, inform him that Nnamdi Kanu’s agitation is for his own good, short and simple, IPOB has come to liberate him because he is a Biafran too. Forget about his open denials we know why it is so, but deep down inside him, he knows that what I’m saying is the truth, that he is a Biafran inside out.

Police say it would not entertain any group in the name of IPOB during your mother’s burial because it is a proscribed organization. Do you have anything to say on this?

Proscribed by who, by a Kangaroo court? Proscribed by Kangaroo court, yes, rubber stamp court, yes. I was expecting the CP to stand firm and make sure the Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram and the rest of them are proscribed and not IPOB because we do not carry gun nor do we carry any weapon.

The CP should know that my mother’s body does not belong to IPOB alone, but to humanity around the world. I will like to know what exactly Nnamdi Kanu has done to Abia State commissioner of police as a person. If the proscription of IPOB was sensible enough, tell him that I said Nnamdi Kanu has come to liberate him from the shackles of the Hausa/Fulani oligarchy.