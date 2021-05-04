By Christopher Oji

Lagos State Commissioner of Police,Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for the arrest of 13 leaders of warring groups of Gengere Community, Mile 12, Ketu Area of Lagos State for their alleged involvement in the crisis in the area.

There has been lingering crisis orchestrated by some hoodlums in the Community since on 30th April, 30.

Based on Police preliminary investigation, the Commander Security Committee in Gengere Community, Alhaji Alidu Mohammed, was alleged to have disrespected and blasphemed Prophet Mohammed (SAW) and the hoodlums went on rampage, attacked him, set ablaze his two cars, vandalised one of his houses and set ablaze a small building belonging to one Alhaji Mamuda. Since then centre could no longer hold as the crisis escalated.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, explained that :”The order for the arrest of the leaders was given during interrogation and interview session with the leaders by the Commissioner of Police at the Conference Room, State Headquarters, Ikeja, Tuesday May 4.

“In response to the crisis, the Commissioner of Police immediately deployed additional policemen to the area where 45 suspects were arrested. As a result of the crisis, Papa Mohammed, who was stabbed on April 30, gave up the ghost while on admission on May 1.

“In the bid of the Command to restore normalcy and maintain law and order in the area, the Commissioner of Police, ordered for the immediate arrest of the leaders of the warring groups who have been fuelling the crisis in the area as the warring parties still plan for continuous attacks on one another.

“The Police boss also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, to immediately take over the case and carry out discreet Investigation into the general crisis in the area particularly the murder and arson cases recorded during the crisis.

” Odumosu ,however ,warned the general public that the Command will not tolerate any act of religious intolerance and lawlessness in any part of the state as any individual or group of persons caught in the act or behave in such a manner that can trigger religious intolerance and lawlessness will be caused to face the full wrath of the law”.