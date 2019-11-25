Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed the State Environmental and Special Offences Agency (Taskforce) to clampdown on all violators of the environmental laws, especially those impeding the free flow of traffic.

Taskforce chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said the directive became imperative as a way of sanitising the environment and ensuring the free flow of traffic for all road users.

He stressed that the directive also empowered the agency to clear all illegal traders, abandoned vehicles, roadside mechanics, miscreants, commercial motorcycle operators and other activities constituting environmental nuisance across the State.

He noted that with many ongoing road rehabilitation projects across the state, there was an urgent need to create a free flow of traffic for motorists.

He, therefore, implored all illegal traders, road side mechanics, iron benders and owners of abandoned vehicles particularly the ones around Police Stations to evacuate them immediately as the enforcement would dealt with them in accordance with the law.