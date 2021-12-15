The Commissioner of Police (CP), Kaduna State Command, Mr. Mudassiru Abdullahi has ordered full scale investigation over the killing of a lawmaker in Kaduna.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige said in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna

He said, the Command receipt the unfortunate incident of culpable homicide through Divisional Police Officer Saye Division, Zaria on Wednesday Dec 15.

“At about 0900hrs information received from a good samaritan from Zura village has it that an unidentified motionless human body is seen lying in the bush hence, the report to the appropriate authorities for urgent action.

The DPO on getting the information, immediately mobilized and led a team of policemen to the scene where a close and physical observation of the corpse was carried out and all necessary photographs taken.

However signs of violent injuries were noticed all over the lifeless body.

“The body was thereafter evacuated to to Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Hospital for autopsy.

He said, preliminary investigation reveals the Identity of the deceased as one Hon. Rilwanu Aminu Gadaga, a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Giwa west constituency.

He said, the command is saddened by this tragic loss of live and the CP has directed for a thorough investigation be carried out to unravel the identities of the person or group of persons who have carried out this dastardly act in order to face the full wrath of the law.

“The CP is equally, using this moment to condole with the immediate family of the deceased, the government and people of Kaduna State over this irreparable loss.”Jalige said.(NAN).