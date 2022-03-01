Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Lawal Abubakar, has ordered strict enforcement of the ban on commercial tricycle, motorcycle and tipper trucks in three Local Government Areas in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in Enugu on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe.

NAN recalls that state government on Feb. 24, after a consultative security meeting with traditional and political leaders, placed a ban on commercial tricycle, motorcycle and tipper truck operations in some parts of the state.

The areas affected included Nkanu East and Nkanu West Local Government Areas and some communities in Enugu South Local Government Area.

The Commissioner directed Area Commanders of Agbani and Enugu Area Command as well as Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of Police Divisions in Nkanu East, Nkanu West and Enugu South Local Government Areas, enforce the ban.

He cautioned police operatives against violating fundamental human rights of citizens in the course of carrying out the enforcement order.

The police boss in the state urged those affected by the ban to comply to avoid any form of misunderstanding between them and police operatives performing the enforcement duty.

“I enjoin residents of the state to remain vigilant, law-abiding and assist the Command with useful and timely security information/intelligence it requires to frontally tackle the activities of criminal elements in the state.

“Residents can report any suspicious activities and persons at the nearest police station, through the DPO, or by calling the Command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08086671202 or 08075390883.

“They can alternatively send e-mails to:[email protected]and be rest assured that such information/intelligence shall be treated with utmost confidentiality and accorded necessary action,” he said.

The communities affected by the ban are in Amechi Uno, Amechi Awkunanaw and Amechi Uwani.

Others include Obeagu Main, Obeagu Uno, Centenary/Obunagu, Obeagu, One-day, Garriki, Akwukwe, Ugwuaji, Ndiagu Onunyo, Maryland and Ikiriki communities.

The ban, the government said, followed resolution at the emergency Security Council meeting held at the State Government House and Executive Order No. 1: 2022 dated Feb. 24, 2022.

The order aimed at containing recent security challenges in parts of the state. (NAN)