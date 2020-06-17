(Stanley Nwanosike, NAN)

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has reiterated the Command’s resolve to arrest and prosecute violators of COVID-19 containment orders.

Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu, that it had observed with dismay the flagrant violation of COVID-19 containment orders issued by both Federal and state governments.

Ndukwe said the command was reminding residents of the state that, except where approved modifications existed, “the stipulated restriction/containment orders are still in force.

‘In view of the above, the commissioner, while enjoining residents to remain law-abiding and compliant with these orders, has warned that any person(s) found violating them will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

‘To this end, the commissioner also warned and directed all Area Commanders, DPOs, Heads of Tactical/Operational Departments and Formations to redouble efforts to strictly and professionally enforce the orders,’ he said.

He, however, advised residents to take responsibility to stay safe, be vigilant and promptly call the command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172 for security complaints, reports and/or suggestions.

‘Residents should also report any suspected case(s) of the COVID-19 infections to NCDC by calling its state or national emergency numbers on 08182555550; 09022333833 or 080097000010 respectively,’ he added.