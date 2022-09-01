From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, yesterday, said the transformation that has taken place in the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council should be a reference point to lovers of development in the country.

He said this when he paid an on-the-spot visit to the leadership of the union at the council’s secretariat in Benin City.

CP Yaro said going by the transformation that has taken place within the shortest time the leadership of the union assumed office, it will not be out of place if the officers and men of the command come and do a refresher course to understudy the union in order to improving on their mess (Police Officers Mess).

“We decided to stop over to check the miraculous work done by the chairman, Mr. Festus Alenkhe and his executives here.

“I love it and we the police need to come here and take a refresher course so that we can also improve on our Police Officers Mess”, he said.

Yaro said the command will always do all its power to contribute to the infrastructural development of the union.

On his part, chairman, NUJ, Edo State Council, Mr. Festus Alenkhe commended the Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro for his kind gesture to council, saying it would go a long way in completing the ongoing projects in secretariat.

He said Journalists in the state have always enjoyed a very cordial relationships with the command and that such would be sustained.

Alenkhe further used the medium to urge Journalists in the state to always verify any reports that has to do with crime from the police before publishing to avoid misinforming the public.

Caption: The chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) Edo State Council, Festus Alenkhe have a hand shake with the Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro during his visit to the council’s secretariat in Benin City yesterday