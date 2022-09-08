The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara Command, CP Kolo Yusuf, has sought the support of the Brigade Commander, 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Gusau, Brig.-Gen. C. A Baushe, in the fight against banditry.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Mohammed Shehu, on Wednesday in Gusau.

Shehu said Yusuf spoke during a familiarisation visit to the brigade headquarters.

The PPRO said the visit was part of Yusuf’s effort to improve synergy with stakeholders and sister security agencies in the state.

The CP, according to Shehu, expressed appreciation to the brigade commander for the warm reception accorded him during the visit.

Yusuf said he was at the brigade to seek support in sustaining the war against banditry and other criminality in the state.

The brigade commander thanked the CP for the visit and praised him for the good work he had started in the state.

Baushe urged the CP to sustain the `tempo and pledged to support the police and other security agencies to restore law and order in all parts of the state.

Yusuf was accompanied by DC Operations, DCP Dauda Mamman and other senior officers. (NAN)