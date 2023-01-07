By Sunday Ani

Centre for Public Accountability (CPA), has urged Nigerians to be more involved in demanding accountability from their representatives in every elective and appointive positions in the country, especially, as the country prepares to elect a new set of leaders beginning from February 25.

The call was made at the end of CPA’s annual first management meeting held in Lagos. The group said 2023 represents a significant milestone in the country’s quest for the advancement of its democracy, and stressed that every Nigerian must be interested in probing the performance of the leaders and plans of those seeking to be elected in 2023.

The organisation applauded the Nigeria media for their commitment towards safeguarding Nigeria’s Democracy, particularly their doggedness and resistance to the antics of some desperate politicians to silence the media for obvious political reasons.

Speaking on the performance of the various security agencies in the country, CPA’s executive director, Olufemi Lawson, commended the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police, Mr Usman Baba Alkali, for the commitment of the leadership of the force towards pursuing the promised reforms in the force.

CPA said: “The incumbent IGP’s leadership of the Police Force has shown an unprecedented commitment to bring about the much-needed reforms, accountability, and most importantly, the capacity to engage criminal elements in ways too numerous to mention.

“We also wish to commend the leadership of the force for its commitment to ensure that respect for human right obligations, particularly respect for the citizens’ right and discipline within the force are maintained. We are particularly delighted about the speedy disciplinary process for errant officers, especially those found abusing citizens’ rights.

“We must also acknowledge the improved communication culture between Nigerians, and the police force, as encouraged by the effectiveness of the the Force Public Relations Unit, at the force headquarters and at various ttate commands.”

The group equally urged Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing distribution of the Permanent Voters Cards (PVC), to ensure that they are eligible to participate in the upcoming general elections this year starting from February 25.

It called on the political parties to caution their supporters against all forms of violence that could derail efforts at ensuring hitch free 2023 polls, even as it passed a vote of confidence in the IGP.